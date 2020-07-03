9039 Woodhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful Executive Home with all the touches in Richardson ISD. Nicely renovated and well maintained with 3 bedrooms. Just some of the features include - Grand Master Suite with tons of closet space, hardwood floors, granite countertops, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a 6-burner gas range, beautifully updated baths, entertainment center in living area and tons of built-ins throughout the home. Additionally, the property has a large, nicely landscaped backyard with stone patio areas for entertaining. Great place to call home.