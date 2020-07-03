All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:55 AM

9039 Woodhurst Drive

9039 Woodhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9039 Woodhurst Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Executive Home with all the touches in Richardson ISD. Nicely renovated and well maintained with 3 bedrooms. Just some of the features include - Grand Master Suite with tons of closet space, hardwood floors, granite countertops, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a 6-burner gas range, beautifully updated baths, entertainment center in living area and tons of built-ins throughout the home. Additionally, the property has a large, nicely landscaped backyard with stone patio areas for entertaining. Great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9039 Woodhurst Drive have any available units?
9039 Woodhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9039 Woodhurst Drive have?
Some of 9039 Woodhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9039 Woodhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9039 Woodhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9039 Woodhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9039 Woodhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9039 Woodhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 9039 Woodhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9039 Woodhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9039 Woodhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9039 Woodhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 9039 Woodhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9039 Woodhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 9039 Woodhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9039 Woodhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9039 Woodhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

