903 Ryan Circle

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Enter into open concept living and dining room space. Choose area to maximize and fit your furniture needs. Floor plan offers great flow in your entertaining areas. Enjoy easycare vinyl wood plank flooring in living and heavy traffic areas. Kitchen is private from living area. Kitchen offers great storage space in white cabinets. Appliance package includes range and dishwasher. Rooms are generously sized, huge downstairs, living room and bedrooms plus bath upstairs. Large backyard with mature trees give room for outdoor enjoyment. 2 parking spaces.