902 Everts Street

Amenities

parking yoga furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking yoga

Location and the historic neighborhood is what makes this house so desirable! 12 month rental OR Short term and fully furnished. Contact for pricing. Two bedroom house with large fenced yard and secure parking. Quite and safe neighborhood, centrally located to all Dallas attractions and highways. Within 5-10 minutes you can enjoy Bishop Arts District, Uptown, Downtown, Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson. Many restaurants and shops in walking distance. Bishop Arts is only 1 mile away. Beautiful park with recreation center and free yoga classes directly across the street. 12 month or short term.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.