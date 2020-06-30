All apartments in Dallas
902 Everts Street
902 Everts Street

Location

902 Everts Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Kings Highway Conservation District

Amenities

parking
yoga
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Location and the historic neighborhood is what makes this house so desirable! 12 month rental OR Short term and fully furnished. Contact for pricing. Two bedroom house with large fenced yard and secure parking. Quite and safe neighborhood, centrally located to all Dallas attractions and highways. Within 5-10 minutes you can enjoy Bishop Arts District, Uptown, Downtown, Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson. Many restaurants and shops in walking distance. Bishop Arts is only 1 mile away. Beautiful park with recreation center and free yoga classes directly across the street. 12 month or short term.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Everts Street have any available units?
902 Everts Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 902 Everts Street currently offering any rent specials?
902 Everts Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Everts Street pet-friendly?
No, 902 Everts Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 902 Everts Street offer parking?
Yes, 902 Everts Street offers parking.
Does 902 Everts Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Everts Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Everts Street have a pool?
No, 902 Everts Street does not have a pool.
Does 902 Everts Street have accessible units?
No, 902 Everts Street does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Everts Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Everts Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Everts Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Everts Street does not have units with air conditioning.

