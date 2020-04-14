9017 Villa Park Circle

Amenities

Totally renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury duplex near Northpark Center. New paint, new beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Formal living and dining room plus a fantastic kitchen and den area with a marble faced fireplace with wood mantle and gas starter. Quartz countertops with Subway tile backsplash. Upgraded appliances include Kitchen-Aid smooth top range, stainless steel oven and dishwasher plus over range microwave oven. Upgrades include, ceiling and base moulding, recessed LED lighting, full size laundry connections in laundry closet, new bathroom fixtures, thermal pane windows, thermal french doors, solid core doors, new concrete patio and a new wood fence with small grass area for your pet.