All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9017 Villa Park Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9017 Villa Park Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9017 Villa Park Circle

9017 Villa Park Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9017 Villa Park Cir, Dallas, TX 75225
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Totally renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath luxury duplex near Northpark Center. New paint, new beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Formal living and dining room plus a fantastic kitchen and den area with a marble faced fireplace with wood mantle and gas starter. Quartz countertops with Subway tile backsplash. Upgraded appliances include Kitchen-Aid smooth top range, stainless steel oven and dishwasher plus over range microwave oven. Upgrades include, ceiling and base moulding, recessed LED lighting, full size laundry connections in laundry closet, new bathroom fixtures, thermal pane windows, thermal french doors, solid core doors, new concrete patio and a new wood fence with small grass area for your pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9017 Villa Park Circle have any available units?
9017 Villa Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9017 Villa Park Circle have?
Some of 9017 Villa Park Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9017 Villa Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9017 Villa Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9017 Villa Park Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9017 Villa Park Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9017 Villa Park Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9017 Villa Park Circle offers parking.
Does 9017 Villa Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9017 Villa Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9017 Villa Park Circle have a pool?
No, 9017 Villa Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9017 Villa Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 9017 Villa Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9017 Villa Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9017 Villa Park Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
Spring Creek
14833 Spring Creek Road
Dallas, TX 75248
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University