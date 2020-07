Amenities

Clean and roomy with some updates, located in Richardson School District, 5 minutes from Downtown, has easy access to Dart Rail and High Five Interchange. Roof, vinyl planking in living and bedrooms, water heater, fresh paint and window coverings has been recently replaced. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer hook ups. Large fenced backyard with trees, and covered back patio.