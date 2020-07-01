All apartments in Dallas
9011 Groveland Drive

9011 Groveland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9011 Groveland Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
green community
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
green community
parking
garage
Enjoy Life in Dallas' First Platinum LEED Certified House located in popular Little Forest Hills. Experience extremely low Utility bills in this Insulated Concrete Form Home built my multiple ARC winner Alan Hoffmann. Hardwood Floors, maple cabinets, granite, SS appliances, gas FP, in an efficient 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with a second Living area-Flex space on the 3rd Floor. Massive 3rd Floor Terrace which wraps around half of the home along with 2 other backyard balconies. Oversized 2 car garage along with an extra parking space located underneath the bridge to the front door. Located Very close to White Rock Lake, Casa Linda shopping area, Dallas Arboretum, & many private schools in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9011 Groveland Drive have any available units?
9011 Groveland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9011 Groveland Drive have?
Some of 9011 Groveland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9011 Groveland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9011 Groveland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9011 Groveland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9011 Groveland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9011 Groveland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9011 Groveland Drive offers parking.
Does 9011 Groveland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9011 Groveland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9011 Groveland Drive have a pool?
No, 9011 Groveland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9011 Groveland Drive have accessible units?
No, 9011 Groveland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9011 Groveland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9011 Groveland Drive has units with dishwashers.

