9011 Groveland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities green community parking garage

Enjoy Life in Dallas' First Platinum LEED Certified House located in popular Little Forest Hills. Experience extremely low Utility bills in this Insulated Concrete Form Home built my multiple ARC winner Alan Hoffmann. Hardwood Floors, maple cabinets, granite, SS appliances, gas FP, in an efficient 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with a second Living area-Flex space on the 3rd Floor. Massive 3rd Floor Terrace which wraps around half of the home along with 2 other backyard balconies. Oversized 2 car garage along with an extra parking space located underneath the bridge to the front door. Located Very close to White Rock Lake, Casa Linda shopping area, Dallas Arboretum, & many private schools in the area.