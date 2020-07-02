All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8948 Angleton Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8948 Angleton Pl
Last updated July 11 2019 at 5:08 PM

8948 Angleton Pl

8948 Angleton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8948 Angleton Place, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Home sits on a large corner lot. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8948 Angleton Pl have any available units?
8948 Angleton Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 8948 Angleton Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8948 Angleton Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8948 Angleton Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8948 Angleton Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8948 Angleton Pl offer parking?
No, 8948 Angleton Pl does not offer parking.
Does 8948 Angleton Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8948 Angleton Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8948 Angleton Pl have a pool?
No, 8948 Angleton Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8948 Angleton Pl have accessible units?
No, 8948 Angleton Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8948 Angleton Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8948 Angleton Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8948 Angleton Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8948 Angleton Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Pearl at Midtown
6008 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University