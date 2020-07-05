All apartments in Dallas
8945 Flicker Lane

8945 Flicker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8945 Flicker Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming home features a large living area which is open to the kitchen, all bedrooms off one hallway, and a two car garage! Huge backyard with covered patio. Two car attached garage. Across from the school- prime location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8945 Flicker Lane have any available units?
8945 Flicker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8945 Flicker Lane have?
Some of 8945 Flicker Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8945 Flicker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8945 Flicker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8945 Flicker Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8945 Flicker Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8945 Flicker Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8945 Flicker Lane offers parking.
Does 8945 Flicker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8945 Flicker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8945 Flicker Lane have a pool?
No, 8945 Flicker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8945 Flicker Lane have accessible units?
No, 8945 Flicker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8945 Flicker Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8945 Flicker Lane has units with dishwashers.

