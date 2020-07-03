All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 9 2019 at 7:06 AM

8930 Diceman Drive

8930 Diceman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8930 Diceman Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home is nestled in the charming and quiet Little Forest Hills part of Lakewood / White Rock / Casa Linda. Brand new hardwood floors throughout with fresh paint inside and out. Spacious living room has vaulted ceilings and exposed beams. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a gourmet gas stove with built-in grill. Bathroom has a full tub and pedestal sink. Master bedroom adjoins the laundry room/ sunroom that leads to the backyard. Washer and dryer included. Spacious backyard and side yard with new front yard landscaping. This house is a charmer with all its original character kept in tack.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8930 Diceman Drive have any available units?
8930 Diceman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8930 Diceman Drive have?
Some of 8930 Diceman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8930 Diceman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8930 Diceman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8930 Diceman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8930 Diceman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8930 Diceman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8930 Diceman Drive offers parking.
Does 8930 Diceman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8930 Diceman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8930 Diceman Drive have a pool?
No, 8930 Diceman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8930 Diceman Drive have accessible units?
No, 8930 Diceman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8930 Diceman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8930 Diceman Drive has units with dishwashers.

