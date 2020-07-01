8851 Donnybrook Lane

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1.5 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a two-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. The home sits near the junction of N Prairie Creek Rd and Bruton Rd, so it's close to the bus line. It's within walking distance of Bruton Terrace Shopping Center, Annie Webb Blanton Elementary School, WW Samuell High School and Pleasant Oaks Park, Recreation Center and Swimming Pool! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



