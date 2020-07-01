All apartments in Dallas
Location

8851 Donnybrook Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1.5 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a two-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. The home sits near the junction of N Prairie Creek Rd and Bruton Rd, so it's close to the bus line. It's within walking distance of Bruton Terrace Shopping Center, Annie Webb Blanton Elementary School, WW Samuell High School and Pleasant Oaks Park, Recreation Center and Swimming Pool! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8851 Donnybrook Lane have any available units?
8851 Donnybrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8851 Donnybrook Lane have?
Some of 8851 Donnybrook Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8851 Donnybrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8851 Donnybrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8851 Donnybrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8851 Donnybrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8851 Donnybrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8851 Donnybrook Lane offers parking.
Does 8851 Donnybrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8851 Donnybrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8851 Donnybrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8851 Donnybrook Lane has a pool.
Does 8851 Donnybrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 8851 Donnybrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8851 Donnybrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8851 Donnybrook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

