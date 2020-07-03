8812 Lavalle

Amenities

recently renovated microwave carpet range refrigerator

Move-in ready! 4 bedrooms , 2 baths with study or living. Laminate in living area & hallway, ceramic tile in kitchen, dining & bath, carpet in bedrooms. Updated with fresh paint, windows, storm doors, kitchen with dining space, electric range, microwave & SS fridge.

Richardson School District !!!! Walking distance to Elementary School. At intersection of Royal Lane and Greenville Ave. 1/4 mile from White Rock Trail, ride your bike to White Rock Lake!!! Close to restaurants and Northpark Mall. Large fenced backyard! Great location with easy access to I75 & I635, YMCA, WHITE ROCK bike & hike trails. Close to Medical City & Presby Hospital. For more information please call 817-435-2500 or email karent1989@yahoo.com