All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8812 Lavalle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8812 Lavalle
Last updated March 12 2020 at 3:49 AM

8812 Lavalle

8812 Lavalle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8812 Lavalle Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move-in ready! 4 bedrooms , 2 baths with study or living. Laminate in living area & hallway, ceramic tile in kitchen, dining & bath, carpet in bedrooms. Updated with fresh paint, windows, storm doors, kitchen with dining space, electric range, microwave & SS fridge.
Richardson School District !!!! Walking distance to Elementary School. At intersection of Royal Lane and Greenville Ave. 1/4 mile from White Rock Trail, ride your bike to White Rock Lake!!! Close to restaurants and Northpark Mall. Large fenced backyard! Great location with easy access to I75 & I635, YMCA, WHITE ROCK bike & hike trails. Close to Medical City & Presby Hospital. For more information please call 817-435-2500 or email karent1989@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8812 Lavalle have any available units?
8812 Lavalle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8812 Lavalle have?
Some of 8812 Lavalle's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8812 Lavalle currently offering any rent specials?
8812 Lavalle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8812 Lavalle pet-friendly?
No, 8812 Lavalle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8812 Lavalle offer parking?
No, 8812 Lavalle does not offer parking.
Does 8812 Lavalle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8812 Lavalle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8812 Lavalle have a pool?
No, 8812 Lavalle does not have a pool.
Does 8812 Lavalle have accessible units?
No, 8812 Lavalle does not have accessible units.
Does 8812 Lavalle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8812 Lavalle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Tivoli
18950 Lina St
Dallas, TX 75287
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University