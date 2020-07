Amenities

Beautifully renovated White Rock Lake home in sought after Little Forest Hills. The kitchen has been totally remodeled with newer cabinets, granite counters, and designer accent lighting. It includes a stainless steel fridge and stainless appliances. The oak floors have recently been refinished and look gorgeous. You will love the energy efficiency with the thermal pane windows and ceiling fans. The bath is remodeled also.