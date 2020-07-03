8750 Southwestern Blvd

Amenities
Aliens have landed. Right here in Dallas. Oh no!
Don’t worry, it’s cool. They’re not the weird “destroy the planet” type of aliens. They’re just trying to chill and hangout, but they still want to be taken to some leaders. You know….just in case.
Well ever since you moved into this brand new swanky apartment complex, the locals have come to the conclusion that you are their leader. Cool….I guess.
Anyways, you meet the aliens and they’re all like “Damn! This planet is awesome!” They fret about how the apartments on their planet don’t have the polished stainless steel appliances, or spacious community centers, or even elegant fireplaces (not that they need it since their entire planet is basically one large active volcano).
So aliens decide to move into your apartment complex and hook you up with sweet lazer technology and a flying car. Cool!
___________________________________________________________
NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES
Efficiency, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences
Attached and detached garage options (podium garage parking in select buildings)
Infinity-edge pool and poolside cabanas
Lap pool, hot tubs, cold plunge
Poolside grilling area and summer kitchen
Private fitness center with cycling and cardio studios
Weekly complimentary fitness classes: cycling, yoga, strength
The Grove event lawn with blow-up movie screen
The Square with food trucks, exclusive events, and neighborhood meet-ups
Upper East Café, with resident-exclusive barista
Community garden
Gated community
Residential recycling program
Private courtyards and fountains
Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, Grohe fixtures
Pet friendly
-------------------------------------------------
Hello!
I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.