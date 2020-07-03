8750 Southwestern Blvd

Amenities

Aliens have landed. Right here in Dallas. Oh no!



Don’t worry, it’s cool. They’re not the weird “destroy the planet” type of aliens. They’re just trying to chill and hangout, but they still want to be taken to some leaders. You know….just in case.



Well ever since you moved into this brand new swanky apartment complex, the locals have come to the conclusion that you are their leader. Cool….I guess.



Anyways, you meet the aliens and they’re all like “Damn! This planet is awesome!” They fret about how the apartments on their planet don’t have the polished stainless steel appliances, or spacious community centers, or even elegant fireplaces (not that they need it since their entire planet is basically one large active volcano).



So aliens decide to move into your apartment complex and hook you up with sweet lazer technology and a flying car. Cool!



NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES



Efficiency, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences



Attached and detached garage options (podium garage parking in select buildings)



Infinity-edge pool and poolside cabanas



Lap pool, hot tubs, cold plunge



Poolside grilling area and summer kitchen



Private fitness center with cycling and cardio studios



Weekly complimentary fitness classes: cycling, yoga, strength



The Grove event lawn with blow-up movie screen



The Square with food trucks, exclusive events, and neighborhood meet-ups



Upper East Café, with resident-exclusive barista



Community garden



Gated community



Residential recycling program



Private courtyards and fountains



Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, Grohe fixtures



Pet friendly



Hello!



I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.