Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8750 Southwestern Blvd
Last updated December 3 2019 at 2:39 PM

8750 Southwestern Blvd

8750 Southwestern Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8750 Southwestern Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
Aliens have landed. Right here in Dallas. Oh no!

Don’t worry, it’s cool. They’re not the weird “destroy the planet” type of aliens. They’re just trying to chill and hangout, but they still want to be taken to some leaders. You know….just in case.

Well ever since you moved into this brand new swanky apartment complex, the locals have come to the conclusion that you are their leader. Cool….I guess.

Anyways, you meet the aliens and they’re all like “Damn! This planet is awesome!” They fret about how the apartments on their planet don’t have the polished stainless steel appliances, or spacious community centers, or even elegant fireplaces (not that they need it since their entire planet is basically one large active volcano).

So aliens decide to move into your apartment complex and hook you up with sweet lazer technology and a flying car. Cool!

___________________________________________________________

NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES

Efficiency, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences

Attached and detached garage options (podium garage parking in select buildings)

Infinity-edge pool and poolside cabanas

Lap pool, hot tubs, cold plunge

Poolside grilling area and summer kitchen

Private fitness center with cycling and cardio studios

Weekly complimentary fitness classes: cycling, yoga, strength

The Grove event lawn with blow-up movie screen

The Square with food trucks, exclusive events, and neighborhood meet-ups

Upper East Café, with resident-exclusive barista

Community garden

Gated community

Residential recycling program

Private courtyards and fountains

Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, Grohe fixtures

Pet friendly

-------------------------------------------------

Hello!

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 Southwestern Blvd have any available units?
8750 Southwestern Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8750 Southwestern Blvd have?
Some of 8750 Southwestern Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8750 Southwestern Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8750 Southwestern Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 Southwestern Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8750 Southwestern Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8750 Southwestern Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8750 Southwestern Blvd offers parking.
Does 8750 Southwestern Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8750 Southwestern Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 Southwestern Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8750 Southwestern Blvd has a pool.
Does 8750 Southwestern Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 8750 Southwestern Blvd has accessible units.
Does 8750 Southwestern Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8750 Southwestern Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

