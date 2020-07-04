8625 Westfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Updated home in Northwood Estates, zoned for Richardson ISD. This home is nestled within one of the most convenient areas of Dallas, near 75, 635, parks, trails, shopping and dining! Kitchen is remodeled with new cabinetry, appliances, and custom shelving. Lvg area is perfect for entertaining, with windows overlooking the covered patio and landscaped yard. Master includes a private patio, and the spa-like bath offers the perfect space for relaxing with a huge walk-in shower. Other features include a brand new roof, increased insulation, Nest thermostat, floating FP mantle, garage workshop with epoxy flooring, and much more. Don’t miss this opportunity to be in coveted Lake Highlands at such an affordable price!