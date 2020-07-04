All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8625 Westfield Drive

8625 Westfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8625 Westfield Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Updated home in Northwood Estates, zoned for Richardson ISD. This home is nestled within one of the most convenient areas of Dallas, near 75, 635, parks, trails, shopping and dining! Kitchen is remodeled with new cabinetry, appliances, and custom shelving. Lvg area is perfect for entertaining, with windows overlooking the covered patio and landscaped yard. Master includes a private patio, and the spa-like bath offers the perfect space for relaxing with a huge walk-in shower. Other features include a brand new roof, increased insulation, Nest thermostat, floating FP mantle, garage workshop with epoxy flooring, and much more. Don’t miss this opportunity to be in coveted Lake Highlands at such an affordable price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8625 Westfield Drive have any available units?
8625 Westfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8625 Westfield Drive have?
Some of 8625 Westfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8625 Westfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8625 Westfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8625 Westfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8625 Westfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8625 Westfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8625 Westfield Drive offers parking.
Does 8625 Westfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8625 Westfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8625 Westfield Drive have a pool?
No, 8625 Westfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8625 Westfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 8625 Westfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8625 Westfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8625 Westfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

