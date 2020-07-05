All apartments in Dallas
8620 Baltimore

8620 Baltimore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8620 Baltimore Drive, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome home! Recently updated one bedroom with no shared walls! Enjoy privacy at it's best in the coveted Preston Hollow neighborhood! One bedroom has fresh updates in kitchen and bathroom. Complex also boasts private pool! One covered parking spot included just beneath the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8620 Baltimore have any available units?
8620 Baltimore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8620 Baltimore have?
Some of 8620 Baltimore's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8620 Baltimore currently offering any rent specials?
8620 Baltimore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8620 Baltimore pet-friendly?
No, 8620 Baltimore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8620 Baltimore offer parking?
Yes, 8620 Baltimore offers parking.
Does 8620 Baltimore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8620 Baltimore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8620 Baltimore have a pool?
Yes, 8620 Baltimore has a pool.
Does 8620 Baltimore have accessible units?
No, 8620 Baltimore does not have accessible units.
Does 8620 Baltimore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8620 Baltimore has units with dishwashers.

