Welcome home! Recently updated one bedroom with no shared walls! Enjoy privacy at it's best in the coveted Preston Hollow neighborhood! One bedroom has fresh updates in kitchen and bathroom. Complex also boasts private pool! One covered parking spot included just beneath the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8620 Baltimore have any available units?
8620 Baltimore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8620 Baltimore have?
Some of 8620 Baltimore's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8620 Baltimore currently offering any rent specials?
8620 Baltimore is not currently offering any rent specials.