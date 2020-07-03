8619 Jennie Lee Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, Spacious Home! Recently remodeled! Roof Replaced 2018, New Hot Water Tank, updated electrical and hvac units. All new kitchen cabinets with large sitting island, granite in kitchen with pantry and new stainless steel appliances, separate large washer dryer room. Amazing covered outdoor patio with built in overhang and electrical! High-end laminate floors and carpet! Really deep closets!



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.