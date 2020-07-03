All apartments in Dallas
8619 Jennie Lee Lane
8619 Jennie Lee Lane

8619 Jennie Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8619 Jennie Lee Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, Spacious Home! Recently remodeled! Roof Replaced 2018, New Hot Water Tank, updated electrical and hvac units. All new kitchen cabinets with large sitting island, granite in kitchen with pantry and new stainless steel appliances, separate large washer dryer room. Amazing covered outdoor patio with built in overhang and electrical! High-end laminate floors and carpet! Really deep closets!

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8619 Jennie Lee Lane have any available units?
8619 Jennie Lee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8619 Jennie Lee Lane have?
Some of 8619 Jennie Lee Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8619 Jennie Lee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8619 Jennie Lee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8619 Jennie Lee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8619 Jennie Lee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8619 Jennie Lee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8619 Jennie Lee Lane offers parking.
Does 8619 Jennie Lee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8619 Jennie Lee Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8619 Jennie Lee Lane have a pool?
No, 8619 Jennie Lee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8619 Jennie Lee Lane have accessible units?
No, 8619 Jennie Lee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8619 Jennie Lee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8619 Jennie Lee Lane has units with dishwashers.

