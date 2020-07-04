All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 18 2019 at 3:28 PM

8615 Files St

8615 Files Street · No Longer Available
Location

8615 Files Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air and a fenced-in backyard with a carport and two-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near Holcomb Park, the bus line, Pleasant Grove Swimming Pool, Pleasant Grove Field, Eastfield College Pleasant Grove Campus, Lake June Thrift, Food Land, Boost Mobile and much more along Buckner Blvd. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8615 Files St have any available units?
8615 Files St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8615 Files St have?
Some of 8615 Files St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8615 Files St currently offering any rent specials?
8615 Files St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8615 Files St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8615 Files St is pet friendly.
Does 8615 Files St offer parking?
Yes, 8615 Files St offers parking.
Does 8615 Files St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8615 Files St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8615 Files St have a pool?
Yes, 8615 Files St has a pool.
Does 8615 Files St have accessible units?
No, 8615 Files St does not have accessible units.
Does 8615 Files St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8615 Files St does not have units with dishwashers.

