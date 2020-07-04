8615 Files St

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air and a fenced-in backyard with a carport and two-car garage. [SBH-B] The home is located near Holcomb Park, the bus line, Pleasant Grove Swimming Pool, Pleasant Grove Field, Eastfield College Pleasant Grove Campus, Lake June Thrift, Food Land, Boost Mobile and much more along Buckner Blvd. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



