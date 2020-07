Amenities

New Orleans style 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo has spectacular view from patio of downtown skyline!This 3rd floor condo in mini highrise with elevator to all flrs faces inner courtyard built around landscaped pool. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances opens to living area with FP. Two secured parking spaces available, with one near garage dr.