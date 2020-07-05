8518 Capri Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE MID MARCH 2020. Pet friendly home with additional pet fee. Charming home in Lake Highlands with Richardson Schools - minutes from downtown Dallas and White Rock Lake. Beautiful hardwood floors (no carpet!), great-sized updated bright kitchen with granite cc, travertine floors, ss appliances, recessed lighting, and French doors leading to large back yard with privacy fence and sprinkler sys.; baths have updated flooring, tile surround, and fixtures. Ceiling fans in bedrooms & family room, neutral paint. Attached 2 car garage. Must see to appreciate!!!