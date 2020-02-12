8502 Coppertowne Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely remodeled open townhouse in quiet well maintained community. 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Master Suite features a large walk in closet, dual sinks, state of the art shower. Attached garage. Granite countertops in Kitchen, Patio, easy access to the community pool. Fantastic location just 12 min from White Rock Lake, 1 min from Tom Thumb, 5 minutes from all the new restaurants at Walnut Hill and Audelia and 10 min from Preston Hollow Village! Washer, Dryer and Fridge to stay. Wall Unit in Living room for sale. One large dog might be crated in the garage. Showings to start on November 28