/
Dallas, TX
/
8502 Coppertowne Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8502 Coppertowne Lane

8502 Coppertowne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8502 Coppertowne Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely remodeled open townhouse in quiet well maintained community. 2 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms. Master Suite features a large walk in closet, dual sinks, state of the art shower. Attached garage. Granite countertops in Kitchen, Patio, easy access to the community pool. Fantastic location just 12 min from White Rock Lake, 1 min from Tom Thumb, 5 minutes from all the new restaurants at Walnut Hill and Audelia and 10 min from Preston Hollow Village! Washer, Dryer and Fridge to stay. Wall Unit in Living room for sale. One large dog might be crated in the garage. Showings to start on November 28

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

