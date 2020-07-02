All apartments in Dallas
Location

8230 Moberly Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, appliances, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is in north Garland, near Weaver Elementary School and Bradfield Park and Community Pool! It's also just a short drive to Downtown Garland, full of historic charm with shopping, dining and entertainment.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8230 Moberly Lane have any available units?
8230 Moberly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8230 Moberly Lane have?
Some of 8230 Moberly Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8230 Moberly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8230 Moberly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8230 Moberly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8230 Moberly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8230 Moberly Lane offer parking?
No, 8230 Moberly Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8230 Moberly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8230 Moberly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8230 Moberly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8230 Moberly Lane has a pool.
Does 8230 Moberly Lane have accessible units?
No, 8230 Moberly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8230 Moberly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8230 Moberly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

