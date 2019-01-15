8223 Lullwater Dr

Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 Bath in Old Lake Highlands - Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Old Lake Highlands area. This property has new paint, new laminate flooring throughout except for master and 2nd bedroom has carpet. New granite counter tops and back splash along with new kitchen sink and new faucets. New appliances including an electric cook top, electric oven, vented hood, stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker. New full size stack washer and dryer in kitchen laundry closet. 2 inch faux wood blinds throughout. New French door out to a fully covered patio. Rear entry garage with auto garage door opener. The garage is shared with tenant next door. Also, there is a shared 2 car carport so that you have 2 covered parking places. Contact us to schedule a tour or view all 22 photos and full property details!
(RLNE5332829)