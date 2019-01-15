All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8223 Lullwater Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8223 Lullwater Dr
Last updated January 2 2020 at 7:49 AM

8223 Lullwater Dr

8223 Lullwater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8223 Lullwater Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 Bath in Old Lake Highlands - Renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Old Lake Highlands area. This property has new paint, new laminate flooring throughout except for master and 2nd bedroom has carpet. New granite counter tops and back splash along with new kitchen sink and new faucets. New appliances including an electric cook top, electric oven, vented hood, stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker. New full size stack washer and dryer in kitchen laundry closet. 2 inch faux wood blinds throughout. New French door out to a fully covered patio. Rear entry garage with auto garage door opener. The garage is shared with tenant next door. Also, there is a shared 2 car carport so that you have 2 covered parking places. Contact us to schedule a tour or view all 22 photos and full property details!

(RLNE5332829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8223 Lullwater Dr have any available units?
8223 Lullwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8223 Lullwater Dr have?
Some of 8223 Lullwater Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8223 Lullwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8223 Lullwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8223 Lullwater Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8223 Lullwater Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8223 Lullwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8223 Lullwater Dr offers parking.
Does 8223 Lullwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8223 Lullwater Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8223 Lullwater Dr have a pool?
No, 8223 Lullwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8223 Lullwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 8223 Lullwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8223 Lullwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8223 Lullwater Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
BELLA VILLA
5506 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Fisher Trails
6418 Fisher Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University