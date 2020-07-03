All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

8175 Meadow Rd

8175 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

8175 Meadow Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
Looking for a new apartment?

I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

RESIDENT AMENITIES

One, Two & Three Bedroom Open Concept Residences

LED Lighting Throughout Residences

Hardwood-Style Flooring

10-11-Foot Ceilings

Ceiling Fans in Living & Bedrooms

2-Inch Styled Wood Blinds

Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances

Granite Countertops

Kitchen Islands with Upgraded Pendant Lighting

LED Undercounter Lighting

Designer-Styled Backsplash

Dine-In Kitchens with Breakfast Bar

Side-by-Side Refrigerators

Built-In Kitchen Pantries

Undermount Double Stainless Steel Sinks

Premium 42-Inch Cabinets

USB Charging Outlets

Granite Countertops

Ceramic Flooring

Deep Soaking Garden Tubs

Walk-In Showers

Double Vanities*

Linen Closets

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Exterior Storage Available

Private Stoop Entrances with Street Access Parking

Private Fenced Yards

Oversized Balcony & Patio Spaces

Full-Size Washer/Dryer Included in Every Residence

Community Amenities

Contemporary Amenities with Cyber Café

Complimentary Coffee Bar

Fitness Center Featuring Cardio & Weight Machines

Yoga/Spin Class Room

Distinctive Pool with Tanning Deck & Sun Pergolas

Pet-Friendly Community featuring Off-Leash Dog Park

Intimate Courtyards with Barbeque Area & Lounge Seating

Apartment Butler Mobile Concierge Service

Package Lockers with 24-Hour Access

Complimentary Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas

Social Calendar with Resident Events & Activities

Online Resident Access

Centrally Located

Easy Access to US 75 & I-635

Walk to Hiking & Biking Trails

Steps to Walnut Hill Dart Rail Station

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8175 Meadow Rd have any available units?
8175 Meadow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8175 Meadow Rd have?
Some of 8175 Meadow Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8175 Meadow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8175 Meadow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8175 Meadow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8175 Meadow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8175 Meadow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8175 Meadow Rd offers parking.
Does 8175 Meadow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8175 Meadow Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8175 Meadow Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8175 Meadow Rd has a pool.
Does 8175 Meadow Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 8175 Meadow Rd has accessible units.
Does 8175 Meadow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8175 Meadow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
