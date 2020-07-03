8175 Meadow Rd

Amenities

RESIDENT AMENITIES



One, Two & Three Bedroom Open Concept Residences



LED Lighting Throughout Residences



Hardwood-Style Flooring



10-11-Foot Ceilings



Ceiling Fans in Living & Bedrooms



2-Inch Styled Wood Blinds



Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances



Granite Countertops



Kitchen Islands with Upgraded Pendant Lighting



LED Undercounter Lighting



Designer-Styled Backsplash



Dine-In Kitchens with Breakfast Bar



Side-by-Side Refrigerators



Built-In Kitchen Pantries



Undermount Double Stainless Steel Sinks



Premium 42-Inch Cabinets



USB Charging Outlets



Ceramic Flooring



Deep Soaking Garden Tubs



Walk-In Showers



Double Vanities*



Linen Closets



Spacious Walk-In Closets



Exterior Storage Available



Private Stoop Entrances with Street Access Parking



Private Fenced Yards



Oversized Balcony & Patio Spaces



Full-Size Washer/Dryer Included in Every Residence



Community Amenities



Contemporary Amenities with Cyber Café



Complimentary Coffee Bar



Fitness Center Featuring Cardio & Weight Machines



Yoga/Spin Class Room



Distinctive Pool with Tanning Deck & Sun Pergolas



Pet-Friendly Community featuring Off-Leash Dog Park



Intimate Courtyards with Barbeque Area & Lounge Seating



Apartment Butler Mobile Concierge Service



Package Lockers with 24-Hour Access



Complimentary Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas



Social Calendar with Resident Events & Activities



Online Resident Access



Centrally Located



Easy Access to US 75 & I-635



Walk to Hiking & Biking Trails



Steps to Walnut Hill Dart Rail Station