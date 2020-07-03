8175 Meadow Rd

Amenities
_________________________________
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Dallas revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?
___________________________________________________________
RESIDENT AMENITIES
One, Two & Three Bedroom Open Concept Residences
LED Lighting Throughout Residences
Hardwood-Style Flooring
10-11-Foot Ceilings
Ceiling Fans in Living & Bedrooms
2-Inch Styled Wood Blinds
Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances
Granite Countertops
Kitchen Islands with Upgraded Pendant Lighting
LED Undercounter Lighting
Designer-Styled Backsplash
Dine-In Kitchens with Breakfast Bar
Side-by-Side Refrigerators
Built-In Kitchen Pantries
Undermount Double Stainless Steel Sinks
Premium 42-Inch Cabinets
USB Charging Outlets
Ceramic Flooring
Deep Soaking Garden Tubs
Walk-In Showers
Double Vanities*
Linen Closets
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Exterior Storage Available
Private Stoop Entrances with Street Access Parking
Private Fenced Yards
Oversized Balcony & Patio Spaces
Full-Size Washer/Dryer Included in Every Residence
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Contemporary Amenities with Cyber Café
Complimentary Coffee Bar
Fitness Center Featuring Cardio & Weight Machines
Yoga/Spin Class Room
Distinctive Pool with Tanning Deck & Sun Pergolas
Pet-Friendly Community featuring Off-Leash Dog Park
Intimate Courtyards with Barbeque Area & Lounge Seating
Apartment Butler Mobile Concierge Service
Package Lockers with 24-Hour Access
Complimentary Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas
Social Calendar with Resident Events & Activities
Online Resident Access
Centrally Located
Easy Access to US 75 & I-635
Walk to Hiking & Biking Trails
Steps to Walnut Hill Dart Rail Station