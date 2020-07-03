All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
813 W 8th Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:30 PM

813 W 8th Street

813 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

813 West 8th Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT DOWNSTAIRS 1 BED, 1 BATH UNIT INSIDE A TRI-PLEX. HARDWOOD FLOORS. FENCED YARD. JUST DOWN THE STREET FROM BISHOP ARTS DISTRICT. ONE YEAR LEASE. $50 APPLICATION FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 W 8th Street have any available units?
813 W 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 813 W 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
813 W 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 W 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 813 W 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 813 W 8th Street offer parking?
No, 813 W 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 813 W 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 W 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 W 8th Street have a pool?
No, 813 W 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 813 W 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 813 W 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 813 W 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 W 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 W 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 W 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

