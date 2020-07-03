Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
813 W 8th Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:30 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
813 W 8th Street
813 West 8th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
813 West 8th Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GREAT DOWNSTAIRS 1 BED, 1 BATH UNIT INSIDE A TRI-PLEX. HARDWOOD FLOORS. FENCED YARD. JUST DOWN THE STREET FROM BISHOP ARTS DISTRICT. ONE YEAR LEASE. $50 APPLICATION FEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 813 W 8th Street have any available units?
813 W 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 813 W 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
813 W 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 W 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 813 W 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 813 W 8th Street offer parking?
No, 813 W 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 813 W 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 W 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 W 8th Street have a pool?
No, 813 W 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 813 W 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 813 W 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 813 W 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 W 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 W 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 W 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
