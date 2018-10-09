All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8120 Hunnicut Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8120 Hunnicut Rd
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:02 AM

8120 Hunnicut Rd

8120 Hunnicut Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8120 Hunnicut Road, Dallas, TX 75228
Lakeland Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas is now available. Located close to White Rock Lake in the Clairmont Subdivision. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counter, soft close drawers and large island. Complete remodel in 2013 with new plumbing and electrical and energy efficient windows. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ZsdsGcY4ba&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8120 Hunnicut Rd have any available units?
8120 Hunnicut Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 8120 Hunnicut Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8120 Hunnicut Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8120 Hunnicut Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8120 Hunnicut Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8120 Hunnicut Rd offer parking?
No, 8120 Hunnicut Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8120 Hunnicut Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8120 Hunnicut Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8120 Hunnicut Rd have a pool?
No, 8120 Hunnicut Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8120 Hunnicut Rd have accessible units?
No, 8120 Hunnicut Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8120 Hunnicut Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8120 Hunnicut Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8120 Hunnicut Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8120 Hunnicut Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Routh Street Flats
3033 Routh St
Dallas, TX 75201
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University