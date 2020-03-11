8085 Meadow Road

Amenities

Beautifully updated upstairs condo in prime location at Meadow and Central Exp Way, near Preston Hollow Village and The Hill as well as the DART Station and Northpark Mall. New wood-look vinyl flooring, subway tile and under-cabinet lighting in kitchen. Granite in kitchen, electric cooktop and oven, built-in microwave, 2 bedrooms, both offering their own private baths, with a half-bath in the hallway. Unit also offers energy efficient double hung windows as well as a wood-burning fireplace, pool and covered parking. Owner pays for water. Don't miss out! Schedule your showing today!



Lease application are processed go4rent.