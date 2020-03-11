All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:13 PM

8085 Meadow Road

8085 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

8085 Meadow Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully updated upstairs condo in prime location at Meadow and Central Exp Way, near Preston Hollow Village and The Hill as well as the DART Station and Northpark Mall. New wood-look vinyl flooring, subway tile and under-cabinet lighting in kitchen. Granite in kitchen, electric cooktop and oven, built-in microwave, 2 bedrooms, both offering their own private baths, with a half-bath in the hallway. Unit also offers energy efficient double hung windows as well as a wood-burning fireplace, pool and covered parking. Owner pays for water. Don't miss out! Schedule your showing today!

Lease application are processed go4rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8085 Meadow Road have any available units?
8085 Meadow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8085 Meadow Road have?
Some of 8085 Meadow Road's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8085 Meadow Road currently offering any rent specials?
8085 Meadow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8085 Meadow Road pet-friendly?
No, 8085 Meadow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8085 Meadow Road offer parking?
Yes, 8085 Meadow Road offers parking.
Does 8085 Meadow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8085 Meadow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8085 Meadow Road have a pool?
Yes, 8085 Meadow Road has a pool.
Does 8085 Meadow Road have accessible units?
No, 8085 Meadow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8085 Meadow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8085 Meadow Road does not have units with dishwashers.

