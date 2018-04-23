8040 Texridge Drive

Amenities

Updated 3/2/2 with wood like plank flooring in all living areas, upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms, and newer light and plumbing fixtures. The open floor plan, the large kitchen with ample counter space and newer black appliances is open to the oversized living area featuring a beautiful fireplace. The separate formal dining area off the entry way could also be used as a second living area, office, or play room. With a split floor plan, the master is separate from the 2 secondary bedrooms. The master bedroom features an oversized walk in master closet as well as an in suite master bath with large jetted tub accented with glass mosaic tile and dual vanity. Rear entry via alleyway.



For qualifying criteria please visit: http://frontlineproperty.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Qualifying_Criteria.pdf

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.