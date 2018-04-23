All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:53 PM

8040 Texridge Drive

8040 Texridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8040 Texridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Updated 3/2/2 with wood like plank flooring in all living areas, upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms, and newer light and plumbing fixtures. The open floor plan, the large kitchen with ample counter space and newer black appliances is open to the oversized living area featuring a beautiful fireplace. The separate formal dining area off the entry way could also be used as a second living area, office, or play room. With a split floor plan, the master is separate from the 2 secondary bedrooms. The master bedroom features an oversized walk in master closet as well as an in suite master bath with large jetted tub accented with glass mosaic tile and dual vanity. Rear entry via alleyway.

For qualifying criteria please visit: http://frontlineproperty.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Qualifying_Criteria.pdf
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8040 Texridge Drive have any available units?
8040 Texridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8040 Texridge Drive have?
Some of 8040 Texridge Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8040 Texridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8040 Texridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8040 Texridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8040 Texridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8040 Texridge Drive offer parking?
No, 8040 Texridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8040 Texridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8040 Texridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8040 Texridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8040 Texridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8040 Texridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8040 Texridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8040 Texridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8040 Texridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

