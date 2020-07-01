8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only)

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry

$250 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT if lease signed by 3-31.

Fantastic, newly remodeled home in the Wheatland Meadows neighborhood of Dallas! Boasting 2 stories,4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms this property has plenty of class. Features include Simply Safe alarm monitoring, laundry room on second floor, large game room, wood-like flooring, new carpet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances - this list goes on! Enjoy a large, fenced-in backyard - perfect for entertaining! This won't last long - come and see today!