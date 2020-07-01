All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:45 AM

8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only)

8030 Arkan Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

8030 Arkan Parkway, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
on-site laundry
$250 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT if lease signed by 3-31.
Fantastic, newly remodeled home in the Wheatland Meadows neighborhood of Dallas! Boasting 2 stories,4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms this property has plenty of class. Features include Simply Safe alarm monitoring, laundry room on second floor, large game room, wood-like flooring, new carpet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances - this list goes on! Enjoy a large, fenced-in backyard - perfect for entertaining! This won't last long - come and see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) have any available units?
8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) have?
Some of 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only)'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) currently offering any rent specials?
8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) pet-friendly?
Yes, 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) is pet friendly.
Does 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) offer parking?
No, 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) does not offer parking.
Does 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) have a pool?
No, 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) does not have a pool.
Does 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) have accessible units?
No, 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) does not have accessible units.
Does 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) have units with dishwashers?
No, 8030 Arkan Pkwy. (Lease Only) does not have units with dishwashers.

