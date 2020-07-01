All apartments in Dallas
8024 San Cristobal Drive

8024 San Cristobal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8024 San Cristobal Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Forest Hills

Amenities

Come see this great home with 2 spacious living areas for entertaining! Open kitchen has ss appliances, plenty of counter top space and plenty of cabinets for storage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Spacious backyard with privacy wood fence. Perfect for outdoor gatherings. You will be in the sought after neighborhood of Forest Hills which is conveniently located near the Dallas Arboretum and White Rock Lake. You will be minutes away from downtown Dallas with easy access to HWY I-30. This one is waiting for a new resident!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 San Cristobal Drive have any available units?
8024 San Cristobal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8024 San Cristobal Drive have?
Some of 8024 San Cristobal Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8024 San Cristobal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8024 San Cristobal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 San Cristobal Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8024 San Cristobal Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8024 San Cristobal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8024 San Cristobal Drive offers parking.
Does 8024 San Cristobal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8024 San Cristobal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 San Cristobal Drive have a pool?
No, 8024 San Cristobal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8024 San Cristobal Drive have accessible units?
No, 8024 San Cristobal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 San Cristobal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8024 San Cristobal Drive has units with dishwashers.

