8024 San Cristobal Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Come see this great home with 2 spacious living areas for entertaining! Open kitchen has ss appliances, plenty of counter top space and plenty of cabinets for storage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the house. Spacious backyard with privacy wood fence. Perfect for outdoor gatherings. You will be in the sought after neighborhood of Forest Hills which is conveniently located near the Dallas Arboretum and White Rock Lake. You will be minutes away from downtown Dallas with easy access to HWY I-30. This one is waiting for a new resident!!!