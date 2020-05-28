All apartments in Dallas
802 N Jester Avenue
802 N Jester Avenue

802 North Jester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

802 North Jester Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come to this beautiful home right outside the Bishop Arts District! Conveniently located off of Hampton and Fort Worth Avenue, this property offers many avenues to reach your destination anywhere in the Metroplex. Found in the Heart of Oak cliff, this newly renovated home offers convenience throughout the metroplex and will make a great home for any renter. The kitchen has all new appliances with a quartz countertop to add a luxury feel to the home. You will not want to miss out on this 2 bed 1 bath, lovely renovated home, in the heart of Oak Cliff! Please contact the agent to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 N Jester Avenue have any available units?
802 N Jester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 802 N Jester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
802 N Jester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 N Jester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 802 N Jester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 802 N Jester Avenue offer parking?
No, 802 N Jester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 802 N Jester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 N Jester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 N Jester Avenue have a pool?
No, 802 N Jester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 802 N Jester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 802 N Jester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 802 N Jester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 N Jester Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 N Jester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 N Jester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

