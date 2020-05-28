802 N Jester Avenue

Amenities

Come to this beautiful home right outside the Bishop Arts District! Conveniently located off of Hampton and Fort Worth Avenue, this property offers many avenues to reach your destination anywhere in the Metroplex. Found in the Heart of Oak cliff, this newly renovated home offers convenience throughout the metroplex and will make a great home for any renter. The kitchen has all new appliances with a quartz countertop to add a luxury feel to the home. You will not want to miss out on this 2 bed 1 bath, lovely renovated home, in the heart of Oak Cliff! Please contact the agent to schedule a showing!