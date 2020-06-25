All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8010 Fall River.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8010 Fall River
Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:35 AM

8010 Fall River

8010 Fall River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8010 Fall River Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Lakeland Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPPORTUNITY FOR TEMPORARY LEASE! 3-6 MONTHS. A lovely updated Mid Century Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. All newly installed energy efficient double pane windows and doors throughout. In 2019 white shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, granite island and countertops and stainless appliances were updated in the kitchen. Beautiful original refinished hardwood floors, modern lighting, and bathrooms with granite. Enjoy the large backyard with an open patio area under mature shade trees for the perfect place to play and entertain. Conveniently located close to downtown, Public transportation, Dallas Arboretum, White Rock Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8010 Fall River have any available units?
8010 Fall River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8010 Fall River have?
Some of 8010 Fall River's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8010 Fall River currently offering any rent specials?
8010 Fall River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8010 Fall River pet-friendly?
No, 8010 Fall River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8010 Fall River offer parking?
Yes, 8010 Fall River offers parking.
Does 8010 Fall River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8010 Fall River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8010 Fall River have a pool?
No, 8010 Fall River does not have a pool.
Does 8010 Fall River have accessible units?
No, 8010 Fall River does not have accessible units.
Does 8010 Fall River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8010 Fall River has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Park 5940 MD
5940 Forest Park Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
London Park
15889 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University