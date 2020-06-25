8010 Fall River

Amenities

OPPORTUNITY FOR TEMPORARY LEASE! 3-6 MONTHS. A lovely updated Mid Century Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. All newly installed energy efficient double pane windows and doors throughout. In 2019 white shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, granite island and countertops and stainless appliances were updated in the kitchen. Beautiful original refinished hardwood floors, modern lighting, and bathrooms with granite. Enjoy the large backyard with an open patio area under mature shade trees for the perfect place to play and entertain. Conveniently located close to downtown, Public transportation, Dallas Arboretum, White Rock Lake.