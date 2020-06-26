Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7945 Habersham Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7945 Habersham Ln
7945 Habersham Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7945 Habersham Lane, Dallas, TX 75248
Spring Creek
Amenities
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large Duplex - 2 bdrms/ upgraded kitchen and baths, hard-floors (no carpet).
In Richardson ISD and UTD.
Vaulted Ceilings, Lots of Ceiling Fans
Nice front & backyard.
Near Coit & Beltline intersection.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7945 Habersham Ln have any available units?
7945 Habersham Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7945 Habersham Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7945 Habersham Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7945 Habersham Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7945 Habersham Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7945 Habersham Ln offer parking?
No, 7945 Habersham Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7945 Habersham Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7945 Habersham Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7945 Habersham Ln have a pool?
No, 7945 Habersham Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7945 Habersham Ln have accessible units?
No, 7945 Habersham Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7945 Habersham Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7945 Habersham Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7945 Habersham Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7945 Habersham Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
