7929 Meadow Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Ideal Location for working Professionals! Heavily remodeled condo in quiet area surrounded by mature trees & friendly neighbors. Easy highway access & minutes from North Park Mall, White Rock Lake, Uptown or Downtown with your other favorite outdoor recreational activities nearby. Managed by very responsive and friendly owners. Condo w-large open concept, freshly painted modern colors, travertine & wood floors, Kitchen has stainless steel fridge, Bosch (silent) dishwasher, granite counters, custom built in wine rack, large pantry & LG front loading W&D! Oversized Master Bdrm,walk-in Glass shower, Elfa Shelving in closet. Recessed lighting & ceiling fans with insta-touch switches. Two Pools & Outdoor Grilling!