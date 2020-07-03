All apartments in Dallas
7929 Meadow Park Drive
7929 Meadow Park Drive

7929 Meadow Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7929 Meadow Park Dr, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Ideal Location for working Professionals! Heavily remodeled condo in quiet area surrounded by mature trees & friendly neighbors. Easy highway access & minutes from North Park Mall, White Rock Lake, Uptown or Downtown with your other favorite outdoor recreational activities nearby. Managed by very responsive and friendly owners. Condo w-large open concept, freshly painted modern colors, travertine & wood floors, Kitchen has stainless steel fridge, Bosch (silent) dishwasher, granite counters, custom built in wine rack, large pantry & LG front loading W&D! Oversized Master Bdrm,walk-in Glass shower, Elfa Shelving in closet. Recessed lighting & ceiling fans with insta-touch switches. Two Pools & Outdoor Grilling!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

