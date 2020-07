Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 3 bed 2 bath home in a beautiful subdivision of Wheatland Meadows. Light and bright living room and kitchen that opens to family room. Master bedroom suite with walk-in closet and gorgeous bathroom. Luxury plank flooring throughout the house. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.