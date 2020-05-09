7825 FIREFALL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool new construction

An upscale apartment community providing you with the sophisticated urban lifestyle that you’ve been searching for. studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy, instantly welcoming you home with feelings of warmth and comfort. Prepare a home-cooked meal in your gourmet kitchen and leave a lasting impression on friends when you all dine under the stars on your private patio or balcony.

Luxury apartments in North Dallas and put you within walking distance of on-site shops, dining, and services. You’ll also enjoy the convenience of living close to Highway 75, the DART public transportation system, and Downtown Dallas. MUST SEE !!