7821 Millstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Duplex 2 bed and 1 bath that has a living area that opens up to the kitchen. Back yard with patio and a 2 carport in the back of the home (neighbor may go through backyard just to take out trash) . Centrally located to interstate 30, Dallas Arboretum and Bontanical Garden, Tenison Park Golf Club and Fair Park.**Pet Friendly Home** Rent: $1045/month, Deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $157 admin fee. Plus 1st month Rent due due at move in. Pets welcome with additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete and pay application $65. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 2.5 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Schedule a viewing, contact Dean Muriby via text, email or complete form below. To apply go to website (Choose Dallas office and click apply now) https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application