Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:44 PM

7821 Millstone Drive

7821 Millstone Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7821 Millstone Dr, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Duplex 2 bed and 1 bath that has a living area that opens up to the kitchen. Back yard with patio and a 2 carport in the back of the home (neighbor may go through backyard just to take out trash) . Centrally located to interstate 30, Dallas Arboretum and Bontanical Garden, Tenison Park Golf Club and Fair Park.**Pet Friendly Home** Rent: $1045/month, Deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $157 admin fee. Plus 1st month Rent due due at move in. Pets welcome with additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete and pay application $65. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 2.5 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Schedule a viewing, contact Dean Muriby via text, email or complete form below. To apply go to website (Choose Dallas office and click apply now) https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7821 Millstone Drive have any available units?
7821 Millstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7821 Millstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7821 Millstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7821 Millstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7821 Millstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7821 Millstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7821 Millstone Drive offers parking.
Does 7821 Millstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7821 Millstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7821 Millstone Drive have a pool?
No, 7821 Millstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7821 Millstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 7821 Millstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7821 Millstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7821 Millstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7821 Millstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7821 Millstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

