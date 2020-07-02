7777 Royal Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

AMAZING LOCATION! This large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor condo is surrounded by trendy shops, fine dining and located moments away from downtown Dallas. HOA includes: water, electric, gas, sanitation, pool. Fresh paint, refinished wood floors and updated lighting throughout. AC new 2017. Kitchen boasts granite counters and breakfast bar overlooking living space. Living room offers built-ins and gas fireplace with wood beam mantle and exposed brick. Oversized bedrooms have abundant closet space. Master has private bath. Full-length covered patio includes storage closet. Assigned private garage, extra guest parking and direct access to the Northhaven walking and jogging trail. Pets under 40lbs allowed.