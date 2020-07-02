All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7777 Royal Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7777 Royal Lane
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:00 AM

7777 Royal Lane

7777 Royal Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Hillcrest Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7777 Royal Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
AMAZING LOCATION! This large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor condo is surrounded by trendy shops, fine dining and located moments away from downtown Dallas. HOA includes: water, electric, gas, sanitation, pool. Fresh paint, refinished wood floors and updated lighting throughout. AC new 2017. Kitchen boasts granite counters and breakfast bar overlooking living space. Living room offers built-ins and gas fireplace with wood beam mantle and exposed brick. Oversized bedrooms have abundant closet space. Master has private bath. Full-length covered patio includes storage closet. Assigned private garage, extra guest parking and direct access to the Northhaven walking and jogging trail. Pets under 40lbs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7777 Royal Lane have any available units?
7777 Royal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7777 Royal Lane have?
Some of 7777 Royal Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7777 Royal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7777 Royal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7777 Royal Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7777 Royal Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7777 Royal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7777 Royal Lane offers parking.
Does 7777 Royal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7777 Royal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7777 Royal Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7777 Royal Lane has a pool.
Does 7777 Royal Lane have accessible units?
No, 7777 Royal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7777 Royal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7777 Royal Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Fifteen Forty
1540 Chenault St
Dallas, TX 75228
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Allure North Dallas
4300 Horizon North Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Vista
2345 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University