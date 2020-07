Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Come home to your own resort! Beautiful hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances, tile backsplash, custom cabinetry and granite counter tops give this 1BR Condo a luxury feel. Berber carpet in bedrooms. You will be thrilled by the finish out. Open your front door and enjoy a resort style pool that is perfect for entertaining! This great community is conveniently located directly off of 75!