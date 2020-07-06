All apartments in Dallas
Location

7743 Arkan Parkway, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this 4 bed 2 bath 2 garage home with a great layout that is close to freeways and parks. This charmer features a master bedroom suite that is separated from the other bedrooms for privacy, an open layout, garden tub in the master and a large utility room. This home will go fast.

Please email leasing@dallasapm.com for more information and showing times!

No smokers, no cats. Other pets on a case-by-case basis.

Kendra Edwards is a licensed Realtor. Equal Opportunity Housing.

Pictures shown were taken prior to current tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7743 Arkan Pkwy have any available units?
7743 Arkan Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7743 Arkan Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
7743 Arkan Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7743 Arkan Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 7743 Arkan Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 7743 Arkan Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 7743 Arkan Pkwy offers parking.
Does 7743 Arkan Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7743 Arkan Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7743 Arkan Pkwy have a pool?
No, 7743 Arkan Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 7743 Arkan Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 7743 Arkan Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 7743 Arkan Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 7743 Arkan Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7743 Arkan Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 7743 Arkan Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

