7743 Arkan Pkwy

Come see this 4 bed 2 bath 2 garage home with a great layout that is close to freeways and parks. This charmer features a master bedroom suite that is separated from the other bedrooms for privacy, an open layout, garden tub in the master and a large utility room. This home will go fast.



Please email leasing@dallasapm.com for more information and showing times!



No smokers, no cats. Other pets on a case-by-case basis.



Equal Opportunity Housing.



Pictures shown were taken prior to current tenant.