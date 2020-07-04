7724 Village Trail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

NEED SPACE? Traditional & Quaint little duplex in a nice area of N Dallas. Spacious 1-story plan with 2 living areas and 3 bedrooms. 1 Sky-lite for natural light in one living room, and the other large LR with a fireplace makes it feel cozy and private, right outside your private patio. Tile through out with carpeted bedrooms. kitchen includes fridge & a breakfast nook with plenty of counter space. The backyard borders your 2 car garage & large storage room with additional parking in front. Yard service optional! Super close to jogging trail and bike parks, tennis, and walking to starbucks & other great local food joints! Even the neighbors are nice. We professionally manage both units. =)