Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7724 Village Trail Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:32 PM

7724 Village Trail Drive

7724 Village Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7724 Village Trail Drive, Dallas, TX 75254
Northwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
NEED SPACE? Traditional & Quaint little duplex in a nice area of N Dallas. Spacious 1-story plan with 2 living areas and 3 bedrooms. 1 Sky-lite for natural light in one living room, and the other large LR with a fireplace makes it feel cozy and private, right outside your private patio. Tile through out with carpeted bedrooms. kitchen includes fridge & a breakfast nook with plenty of counter space. The backyard borders your 2 car garage & large storage room with additional parking in front. Yard service optional! Super close to jogging trail and bike parks, tennis, and walking to starbucks & other great local food joints! Even the neighbors are nice. We professionally manage both units. =)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7724 Village Trail Drive have any available units?
7724 Village Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7724 Village Trail Drive have?
Some of 7724 Village Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7724 Village Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7724 Village Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7724 Village Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7724 Village Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7724 Village Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7724 Village Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 7724 Village Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7724 Village Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7724 Village Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 7724 Village Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7724 Village Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 7724 Village Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7724 Village Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7724 Village Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.

