7724 Claremont Drive
7724 Claremont Drive

7724 Claremont Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7724 Claremont Dr, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 bedroom duplex with hardwood floors, washer and dryer connection. stove furnished. Area near I 30 for easy access to downtown. Fresh paint thru out, nice real hardwood floors. No section 8 housing accepted, no evictions, broken leases or no felony in background acceptable. $65 application fee, deposit and first month lease required upon signing lease. Email agent at hp@haroldpyles.com to schedule showing, get application and approval guidelines. AS OF 3-22-20, DUE TO CURRENT SITUATION, WILL ONLY SHOW PROPERTY TO PEOPLE THAT EMAIL ME AND GET PRE-QUALIFING GUIDELINES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7724 Claremont Drive have any available units?
7724 Claremont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7724 Claremont Drive have?
Some of 7724 Claremont Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7724 Claremont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7724 Claremont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7724 Claremont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7724 Claremont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7724 Claremont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7724 Claremont Drive offers parking.
Does 7724 Claremont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7724 Claremont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7724 Claremont Drive have a pool?
No, 7724 Claremont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7724 Claremont Drive have accessible units?
No, 7724 Claremont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7724 Claremont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7724 Claremont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

