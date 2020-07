7720 La Manga Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

WONDERFUL 4 BED, 2.5 UPDATED HOME IN RICHARDSON HEIGHTS!! NEW FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FRESHLY PAINTED, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS. FENCED YARD, OVER SIZED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER, PLANTATION SHUTTERS WITH ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS, ALL NEW FIXTURES, NEW ROOF, NEW WATER HEATERS, NEW INSULATION, GREAT RICHARDSON SCHOOLS; ACROSS STREET FROM ELEMENTARY AND WALKING DISTANCE TO MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL. PETS OKAY WITH OWNER APPROVAL. 1 YEAR LEASE, $40 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. *TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS.