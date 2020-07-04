7627 Robin Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated Austin Stone cottage in the Bird Streets. Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, farm house sink and Italian glass tile back splash. French doors open to private landscaped flagstone patio separate from the large fenced rear yard in the back. Plantation shutters, bamboo blinds, LED lighting decked attic for storage and attached garage. Large master bedroom, walk-in master closet with Elpha and built-ins. Granite counter top and double vanities in master bathroom. Wonderful location walking distance to may shops and restaurants.