Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

School District needs to be verified by tenants.

Ready to move in cozy traditional duplex in area 10. This spacious duplex boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an two semi-enclosed parking spaces like private garages. A must see property for a family looking for a great location!!