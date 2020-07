Amenities

This 3 bed 1 bath home is a doll, and offers a great layout with an additional bonus room and a large backyard. Conveniently located close to Fwy 35 and 20.

Please check our website at www.dallasapm.com for more information. Email jamie@dallasapm.com for showing information.



No smokers. No cats. Other pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.



Kendra Edwards is a licensed Realtor.

Equal Opportunity Housing.