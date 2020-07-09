All apartments in Dallas
7607 Meadow Oaks Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:17 AM

7607 Meadow Oaks Drive

7607 Meadow Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7607 Meadow Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this bright, clean, and spacious duplex!! Driving up you are greeted by established trees and wide circle drive that offers ample additional parking. Inside, your home offers warm, parquet wood floors, stacked formal living and dining, circular flow, plenty of storage, and more! Washer and dryer stay! Both bedrooms are a good size. No carpet for your allergy sufferers! The master offers his and hers walk-in closets!! Don't miss the darling covered patio and little fenced backyard. It's the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or a glass of wine as the sun sets. A virtual tour is available! Ask listing agent 2, Skyler McKinley, for it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive have any available units?
7607 Meadow Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive have?
Some of 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7607 Meadow Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7607 Meadow Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

