7607 Meadow Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this bright, clean, and spacious duplex!! Driving up you are greeted by established trees and wide circle drive that offers ample additional parking. Inside, your home offers warm, parquet wood floors, stacked formal living and dining, circular flow, plenty of storage, and more! Washer and dryer stay! Both bedrooms are a good size. No carpet for your allergy sufferers! The master offers his and hers walk-in closets!! Don't miss the darling covered patio and little fenced backyard. It's the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee or a glass of wine as the sun sets. A virtual tour is available! Ask listing agent 2, Skyler McKinley, for it.