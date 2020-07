7510 E Grand Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

WONDERFUL LOCATION ON LIGHT FILLED 2ND FLOOR. CLOSE TO WHITE ROCK LAKE WITH A GATE AT BACK OF COMPLEX THAT ALLOWS ACCESS TO HIKE & BIKE TRAIL. POOL ON PREMISES AND WORK OUT FACILITY. RECENT COMPLETE RENOVATION WITH A GUTTED INTERIOR WITH REPLACED WIRING, PLUMBING HVAC SYSTEM AND WOOD FLOORING AND TILE BATHS . WALKIN CLOSETS IN BOTH BEDROOMS, BALCONY OVERLOOKS BIRD FILLED COURTYARD HAS SCREEN DOOR AND STORAGE CLOSET OUTSIDE OF UNIT. FRONT BEDROOM HAS A SEPARATE ENTRANCE AND STAIRWAY. STAINLESS APPLIANCES, STACK WASHER AND DRYER IN SEPARATE CLOSET. PENDANT LIGHTS, ALL REPLACED CABINETS. WALKIN SHOWER IN ONE BATHROOM.WOODROW HIGH SCHOOL, MATA ELEMENTARY. STARBUCKS AND TOM THUMB CLOSE.