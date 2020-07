Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities carport parking

Adorable home that has had some recent updates. Vinyl plank wood flooring throughout the living room and entry with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. It has a split bedroom open concept floor plan. Kitchen Features a gas stove top with lots of cabinet space. You'll enjoy an eat in kitchen and separate laundry area. The large backyard is has a rear entry featuring a carport and beautiful matured trees. This is a great little gem, don't miss out and schedule a showing today.