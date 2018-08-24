7432 Woodthrush Drive

Amenities

Nice one-story duplex with enclosed atrium. Fresh interior paint, new granite countertops in kitchen & baths with additional bath updates. View atrium from living, dining, breakfast & den. Library wall in living room. Hutch in breakfast area & skylights in kitchen and den with gas log fireplace. SS refrigerator provided. Walk-in wet bar in den. Full size utility connections and pantry off kitchen. Large master with 6 x 8 dressing area and side patio access. Rear entry garage plus convenience of a sprinkler system. Great neighborhood and very convenient location.