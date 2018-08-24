All apartments in Dallas
7432 Woodthrush Drive
7432 Woodthrush Drive

Location

7432 Woodthrush Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice one-story duplex with enclosed atrium. Fresh interior paint, new granite countertops in kitchen & baths with additional bath updates. View atrium from living, dining, breakfast & den. Library wall in living room. Hutch in breakfast area & skylights in kitchen and den with gas log fireplace. SS refrigerator provided. Walk-in wet bar in den. Full size utility connections and pantry off kitchen. Large master with 6 x 8 dressing area and side patio access. Rear entry garage plus convenience of a sprinkler system. Great neighborhood and very convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7432 Woodthrush Drive have any available units?
7432 Woodthrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7432 Woodthrush Drive have?
Some of 7432 Woodthrush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7432 Woodthrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7432 Woodthrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7432 Woodthrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7432 Woodthrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7432 Woodthrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7432 Woodthrush Drive offers parking.
Does 7432 Woodthrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7432 Woodthrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7432 Woodthrush Drive have a pool?
No, 7432 Woodthrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7432 Woodthrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 7432 Woodthrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7432 Woodthrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7432 Woodthrush Drive has units with dishwashers.

