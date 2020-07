Amenities

Come see this mid-century home ready for move in. View the lovely, tree shaded home that will welcome guests and family to a wonderful White Rock area neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors abound. No carpet. Close to everything-two DART stations, White Rock Lake, 75 and 635, restaurants and more! Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Yard service is included for tenant.